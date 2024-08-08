Komodo Market Cap Reaches $33.20 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.20 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00058040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,268,858 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.