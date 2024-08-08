Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Announces Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4245 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down €0.19 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €33.04 ($36.31). 52,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a 12 month high of €34.41 ($37.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.24.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of €23.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

