Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNUT. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,237,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

