Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 11.2% Higher

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.26. 135,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 160,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $651.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.29 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

