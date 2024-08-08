Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.40. Approximately 851,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,295,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

