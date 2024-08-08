Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.26. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 8,825 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVRO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Lavoro Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $627.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

