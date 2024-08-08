Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3567 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 2.2 %

LGGNY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 125,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

