Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

