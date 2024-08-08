Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $153,798.57 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Leidos

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

