Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 4.3%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.90. 499,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,716,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMND

Lemonade Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.