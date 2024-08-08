Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.3 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

