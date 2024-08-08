Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Up 7.6% After Strong Earnings

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $56.47. Approximately 75,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 172,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Get Limbach alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,010.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 15.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at $3,532,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $687.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.