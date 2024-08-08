Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 754 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.18.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

PGR stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.10. 987,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.86 and a 200-day moving average of $203.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

