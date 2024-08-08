Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,242,773. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LGND traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,755. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

