Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AZZ by 176.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 43,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

