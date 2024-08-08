Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $493.52. 230,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,094. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $506.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.22 and a 200 day moving average of $456.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

