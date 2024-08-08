Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.76. 9,781,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,240,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.