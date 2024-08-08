Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $47,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.52. 1,419,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.