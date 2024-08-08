Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $526,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,128. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

