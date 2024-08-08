Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,683 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Turning Point Brands worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Turning Point Brands news, CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $148,221.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

TPB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,240. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $652.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

