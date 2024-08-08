Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Carriage Services worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 35,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $453.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

CSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,195.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carriage Services news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

