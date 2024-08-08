Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 4.7 %

SNPS traded up $23.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.24. 591,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,045. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

