Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 751 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

