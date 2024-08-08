Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.46.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.09. 1,901,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,231. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

