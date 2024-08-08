Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 1,722,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,638. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile



Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

