Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 141,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,305. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $242.98. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.05.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

View Our Latest Report on HEI

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.