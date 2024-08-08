LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.