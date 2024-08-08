LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

