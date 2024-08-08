Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives $8.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAAC shares. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of LAAC opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,598,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

