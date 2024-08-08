LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $43.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Trading Down 14.9 %

LiveRamp stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.91. 923,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,005. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 1,043,457 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $16,546,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

