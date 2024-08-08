LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
