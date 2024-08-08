Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.19.

LOW opened at $231.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

