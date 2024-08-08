LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $352.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.49), with a volume of 111115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.43).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.93. The company has a market cap of £364.58 million, a PE ratio of 4,337.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

