LUKSO (LYXe) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.86 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and $12,067.45 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

