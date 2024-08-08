Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.53.

LUMN traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 131,424,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,132,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 282,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 888,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

