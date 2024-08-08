LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 362,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,478. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

