Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Shares Down 2%

Maestrano Group Plc (LON:MNO – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 60,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 168,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).
Maestrano Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of £21.27 million and a PE ratio of -20.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.50.
About Maestrano Group
Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maestrano Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Maestrano Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maestrano Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.