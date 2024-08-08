Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,294. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $83.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.