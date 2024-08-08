Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 3,121,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,931. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CART. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $47,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 304,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.