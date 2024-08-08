Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Down 0.6 %

CART traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 3,268,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $78,674,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,673,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $6,211,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.