Marine Products Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Marine Products has a payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Marine Products Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $328.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

About Marine Products

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

