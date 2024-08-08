Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MKL traded up $16.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,511.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,181. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,579.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,531.46. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.