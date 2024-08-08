Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.7 million.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Markforged from $1.45 to $1.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
