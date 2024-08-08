Martin Brand Sells 60,566 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($122.44), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,415,755.22).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($121.05), for a total transaction of £1,247,178.24 ($1,593,838.01).
  • On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($120.63), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,272,200.42).
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($120.51), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,230,188.88).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($120.69), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($6,938,232.23).
  • On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($120.32), for a total transaction of £1,356,136.60 ($1,733,081.92).
  • On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($120.66), for a total transaction of £2,552,550.28 ($3,262,045.09).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($120.56), for a total transaction of £14,582,888.52 ($18,636,279.26).
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.01), for a total transaction of £6,173,113.68 ($7,888,963.17).
  • On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($118.79), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,367,993.42).
  • On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.04), for a total transaction of £1,783,356.75 ($2,279,050.16).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,688 ($123.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,425.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,239.46. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,936 ($101.42) and a 12-month high of £110.80 ($141.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,123.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 41 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,455.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($140.58) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.67).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

