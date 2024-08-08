Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.085-2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

MASI stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.41. 578,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,740. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

