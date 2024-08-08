Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Masimo Trading Up 4.2 %

MASI traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.94. 1,053,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

