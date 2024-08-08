MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $109.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of MTZ opened at $104.28 on Monday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -744.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 238,874 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $46,970,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

