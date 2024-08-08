MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.10

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.12, with a volume of 43844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.11.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$630.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.17.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 62.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

