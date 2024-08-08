Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.700–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.8 million.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 160,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,671. Medifast has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. Medifast had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

