Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Melcor Developments stock remained flat at C$12.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$12.62. The company has a market cap of C$371.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of C$49.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments will post 2.4662577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

