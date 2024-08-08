MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,859.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,653.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,623.28. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $1,878.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

